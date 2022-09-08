Agriculture Minister lifts 21-day nationwide ban on movement of cattle

The ban prohibited farmers from moving cattle after an outbreak of foot and mouth disease.

CAPE TOWN - Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza has now lifted the 21-day nationwide ban on the movement of cattle.

The disease was most prevalent in farms, feedlots and communal areas in various provinces in the country.

The department's spokesperson, Reggie Ngcobo said the decision to lift the ban was based on the progress that the state veterinary services made over the past 21 days.

"We will continue with surveillance and vaccination in these areas that still have active infections. We call upon farmers and communities to observe their health and protocols that have been put in place and refrain [from] illegal movement of cattle or animals."