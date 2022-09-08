Accused in Estina fraud & Gupta-linked Dinesh Patel wants bail terms relaxed

The case, which relates to the Estina dairy farm project, was back in the Bloemfontein High Court on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gupta-linked Dinesh Patel who is one of the accused in the Nulane Investments graft case wants his bail conditions relaxed.

It’s alleged Nulane, which is owned by Iqbal Sharma, received some R24.9 million to do a feasibility study which was ultimately sub-contracted out at a cost of just R1.5 million.

But the funds were channelled to Gupta-owned Islandsite Investments.

The matter was in court to finalise outstanding issues ahead of the start of the trial in January.

Sharma and seven others, including his brother-in-law Patel, as well as Islandsite and its director, Ronica Ragavan, are facing charges of fraud, money laundering and contravening the Public Finance Management Act.

Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the case was postponed on Thursday until 27 September for an application from Patel for the relaxation of his bail conditions.

He was arrested last year and released on bail of R10,000.

Seboka said it was also postponed for an application from Patel and Ragavan, acting in her personal capacity and as the representative for Islandsite, for further and better particulars from the State.

It was further postponed to 3 November for case management.