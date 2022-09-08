3 people wounded in shoot out at Durban court

Eyewitnesses said there was an altercation between the accused and unknown men inside the court.

DURBAN - Police have confirmed that three people have been wounded in a shooting at the Durban Magistrates Court.

Earlier reports suggested that only the accused and a court official were wounded in the hail of bullets at the exit.

Shortly after bullets went off, panic broke out, with some staff rushing home.

“Durban Central police are investigating an attempted murder case. They were called to the Durban Magistrates Court where two men were shot by unknown suspects who then fled in a vehicle. It was later discovered that there was a court official that was injured during the shot out," said police spokesperson Thenjiswa Ngcobo.



Staff raised safety concerns in the wake of the attack.