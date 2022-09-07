Zuma's push to prosecute Downer, Maughan an attack on media freedom - News24

Jacob Zuma has accused Billy Downer of sharing his confidential medical records with Karyn Maughan, even though it became a public document after his own lawyers submitted it to the court.

JOHANNESBURG - News24 has described former President Jacob Zuma's push to privately prosecute the lead prosecutor in his arms deal trial, Billy Downer, and its journalist, Karyn Maughan, as an attack on media freedom.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in April announced its decision not to prosecute Downer, labelling the accusations baseless and without merit.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation's spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, said that the charges were very serious.

"At the time that Karyn Maughan published this thing on Basson's platform, there was no permission, so this was still private information. That's the issue," Manyi said.

But News24's editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson said that the records were already in the public domain.

He said that they would fight the prosecution and protect their journalist at all costs.

"So now to accuse Karyn Maughan under the NPA Act of committing a criminal offence, for which she could be in prison for up to 15 years, is absolutely ridiculous and an abuse of process and we will defend this matter and protect her in any way possible," Basson said.