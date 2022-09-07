With chronic kidney disease on the rise, locals urged to look after vital organs

Doctor Christel du Buisson said that the pair of bean-shaped organs may be small and well-hidden, but they were still one of the most important parts of the body and should not be neglected.

CAPE TOWN - Medical scientists say the worldwide prevalence of chronic kidney disease is on the rise.

National Kidney Awareness Week is being commemorated currently until Friday, shedding light on kidney health and how we can keep these vital organs healthy.

Our kidneys filter about half a cup of blood every minute, that’s around 180 litres per day.

Doctor Christel du Buisson, a paediatric nephrologist at the Department of Paediatrics and Child Health at Stellenbosch University and Tygerberg Hospital explains: "Taking a little bit of care to see how we can look after them... Globally, the incidents of renal disease is increasing - it's about 1 out of 7 adults at the moment and the biggest reason is because of the underlying diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, the increased incidents of obesity that we see in the population."

Du Buisson said that the pair of bean-shaped organs may be small and well-hidden, but they were still one of the most important parts of the body and should not be neglected.

"You can either go to a local clinic or you can go to your GP and just make sure your blood pressure is normal. Do your urine dipsticks, make sure your urine is clear, and if anything is picked up, you can be referred to somebody to have a better look at it. If you already have pre-existing diseases like hypertension or diabetes, please make sure every time you go for your check-up that your kidney health is still good."