[WATCH] Police fire rubber bullets at striking Putco bus drivers

At least 1,000 Putco employees are facing dismissal after they embarked on a wildcat strike last week demanding a 6% wage increase.

A burnt Putco bus in Pretoria. Picture: Taurai Maduna/Eyewitness News
07 September 2022 19:27

Police used stun grenades in an attempt to disperse the protesting employees on 7 September 2022.

