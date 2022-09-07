[WATCH] Police fire rubber bullets at striking Putco bus drivers

At least 1,000 Putco employees are facing dismissal after they embarked on a wildcat strike last week demanding a 6% wage increase.

Police used stun grenades in an attempt to disperse the protesting employees on 7 September 2022.

