[WATCH] Police fire rubber bullets at striking Putco bus drivers
At least 1,000 Putco employees are facing dismissal after they embarked on a wildcat strike last week demanding a 6% wage increase.
Police used stun grenades in an attempt to disperse the protesting employees on 7 September 2022.
