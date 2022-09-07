Veteran SA actor John Kani lands role in American comedy ‘Murder Mystery 2’

Kani, an Eastern Cape native with an illustrious career in theatre and on the big screen, celebrated his 79th birthday last week

CAPE TOWN - South Africa's legendary actor John Kani has revealed that he's just wrapped up a major Hollywood movie with comedian Adam Sandler.

The Black Panther and _The Lion King _star revealed to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto on Wednesday morning what he's been working on recently.

“I just finished _Murder Mystery 2 _with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in Paris. We shot in Hawaii and London. I am working on another project as well,” the actor said.

