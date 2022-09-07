Veteran SA actor John Kani lands role in American comedy ‘Murder Mystery 2’
CAPE TOWN - South Africa's legendary actor John Kani has revealed that he's just wrapped up a major Hollywood movie with comedian Adam Sandler.
Kani, an Eastern Cape native with an illustrious career in theatre and on the big screen, celebrated his 79th birthday last week.
WATCH: Murder Mystery 1 | Trailer | Netflix
The Black Panther and _The Lion King _star revealed to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto on Wednesday morning what he's been working on recently.
WATCH: Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Official Teaser
“I just finished _Murder Mystery 2 _with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in Paris. We shot in Hawaii and London. I am working on another project as well,” the actor said.
Listen to the full interview below