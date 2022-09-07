Trawal teen left traumatised after abduction, assault, allegedly by farmer

Eyewitness News has been informed of the incident by a community activist and police have confirmed the arrest of a 58-year-old man.

CAPE TOWN - A teenager in the West Coast community of Trawal, near Klawer, has been left traumatised after she was abducted and assaulted, allegedly by a farmer.

The suspect made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Community activist Billy Claasen said that the 14-year-old girl was extremely traumatised and was now struggling to sleep.

He's visited the teenager's farm worker parents, who claim that the farmer had accused the teenager, as well as other children, of stealing fruit and vegetables on his farm.

In February, the West Coast town of Klawer was rocked by the murder of 13-year-old Jerobejin Van Wyk, allegedly after stealing mangoes off a tree in the garden of the man accused of killing him.

Claasen said that these attacks were unacceptable: "We cannot allow this trend of people taking the law into their own hands to continue. This needs to stop."

Daniel Smit (56), accused of Van Wyk's murder, is currently behind bars waiting to undergo psychiatric observation.