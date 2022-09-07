Tiger Brands recalls Purity Essentials Baby Powder due to levels of asbestos

It said that after consultation with the National Consumer Commission, the levels of asbestos found in the products did not meet their strict safety standards.

JOHANNESBURG - Tiger Brands says they are recalling the Purity Essentials Baby Powder due to trace levels of asbestos that was detected in test samples of the talc.

It is now recalling all batches from stores across the country.

Tiger Brands dropped more than two percent after its announcement to recall the baby products.

