Striking Putco bus drivers accuse company of threatening, provoking staff

Members who gathered outside one of the bus company’s head offices on New Canada Road said they’re not backing down.

The gates at Putcot were closed as a handful of drivers continued to set tyres alight.

The striking bus drivers had until 5pm on Wednesday to make submissions to Putco on why they should not be fired.

“We’d rather die hungry; we’d rather suffer the way we suffer. It’s not the first time that we are going to suffer, and I am not worried about that because Putco uses tactics to threaten us. So, I am not worried at all,” one driver told Eyewitness News.

Speaking on behalf of the bus drivers, Philemon Ndlovu said services won’t be back anytime soon.

“We are being provoked here; we have been trying, by all means, to get involved with the employer to engage with them.”

However, Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said the strike would end on Thursday: “It is going to come to an end tomorrow. When we are issuing termination letters, we don’t expect anyone to be outside these gates. Law enforcement authorities will help us in that regard.”

The industrial action has left more than 22,000 commuters stranded in Johannesburg and Pretoria.