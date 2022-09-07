Shoplifting case against ex-Specialized Commercial Crimes Unit head postponed

Jeanette Nevelling was arrested last year after allegedly stealing clothes and food items valued at approximately R3,000.

CAPE TOWN - The shoplifting trial of former Specialized Commercial Crimes Unit head, Jeanette Nevelling, has been postponed to 9 November.

Nevelling was set to go to trial in the Molopo Magistrates Court in the North West.

But the matter had to be postponed after a police captain due to testify was booked off sick.



The former Specialized Commercial Crimes Unit head has since resigned.

"The State was granted the postponement due to the ill health of its key witness, who was scheduled to give evidence. Advocate Nevelling's bail was extended, and she's expected in court when the matter resumes in November," said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Henry Mamothame.