Shooting in Durban Magistrates Court leaves two people injured

DURBAN - Two people have been wounded during a shooting inside the Durban Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

While the details are sketchy, it’s alleged a suspect, who was appearing in court on Wednesday morning, was a target of gunmen.

He was shot and wounded on his way out of court and even after he ran back inside the court, the gunmen continued firing.

Blood stains stretch from the court entrance to the information desk on the second floor of the court.

Eyewitnesses said a court employee was hit by a stray bullet and was rushed to hospital.

A forensic team and police were dispatched to the scene.