SA needs plan to mitigate impact of natural disasters - economists

The effects of the April floods which gripped KwaZulu-Natal are still being felt throughout the country, according to the latest data from Stats SA.

JOHANNESBURG - Economists say South Africa needs an urgent plan to mitigate the impact of natural disasters on the country’s economy.

On Tuesday, Statistics South Africa revealed that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) shrunk by 0.7% in the second quarter of this year.

It cited the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal among the causes for the decline.

The effects of the April floods which gripped KwaZulu-Natal are still being felt throughout the country, according to the latest data from Stats SA.

The floods are cited as having greatly contributed to negative growth in the country’s manufacturing sector during the second quarter of this year.

Economist Dawie Roodt said this is a result of poor planning.

"We've got fragile infrastructure and we have just about no plans should something happen to our infrastructure. We have no plans if there is a storm or some sort of natural calamity to fix that."

Economist Bonke Bumisa said South Africa should emulate countries like South Korea, which have managed typhoons through clear communication to the public and proper maintenance of public infrastructure.