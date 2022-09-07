Ramaphosa congratulates Liz Truss on her appointment as British PM

Truss was sworn-in as the country’s third female prime minister following a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, at Balmoral Castle on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has joined world leaders in sending congratulations to the new UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss.

The new Conservative Party leader is promising to rebuild the troubled UK economy with focuses on energy and health.

President Ramaphosa said that he was confident that the historically strong and friendly relations between South Africa and the United Kingdom would continue to grow from strength to strength under the leadership of Truss.

Bilateral cooperation between the two countries covers a range of areas from trade and investment, to science and innovation, health, energy, and the environment.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya: "President Ramaphosa looks forward to working with Prime Minister Truss to further strengthen the bonds of cooperation and friendship between the two countries."

Truss, who replaces Boris Johnson, has already named key members of the UK’s new-look cabinet.