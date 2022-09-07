R2.18 fuel levy that consumers pay not equal to benefits, says RAF

The fund's financials were due to be scrutinised in Parliament on Wednesday, but it was hampered by a legal battle over whether the Auditor-General's disclaimed opinion reflected the true state of affairs.

CAPE TOWN - The petrol price may have come down on Wednesday offering some welcome relief, but the Road Accident Fund (RAF) said the contribution it received from the petrol price, paled in comparison to what it paid out.

The fund's financials were due to be scrutinised in Parliament on Wednesday, but this was hampered by a legal battle over whether the Auditor-General's (AG) disclaimed opinion reflected the true state of affairs.

This comes as the price of both 93 and 95 unleaded petrol has been lowered by R2.04 cents a litre.

But RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo said it was not enough: “The amount paid by people must be commensurate with the benefits they get - which is not the case in the case of RAF. The R2.18 that is paid is not commensurate to the benefit that is expended.”

The Auditor-General’s audit opinion, which is now the subject of a judicial review, revealed insufficient audit evidence for claims of almost R28 billion.

The office is standing by its audit, despite Letsoalo arguing the fund should be viewed as a social benefit.

Business unit executive Madidimalo Singo from the AG’s office said: “We believe that we have followed due process in terms of ensuring this process was indeed view. However, we do note there is a different view from the RAF, and that’s acknowledged, however, I think it’s a matter that will be ventilated in the court process.”

The AG’s office said it had filed its replying court papers.