Putco processes dismissal letters of striking staff following clash with police
A handful of disgruntled drivers were burning tyres and blocking the entrance of the Putcoton offices on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Putco bus service is adamant about pushing ahead with the dismissal of hundreds of employees following an unprotected strike at its Johannesburg depot.
Earlier on Wednesday, police have fired rubber bullets at the company's protesting bus drivers.
At least 1,000 bus drivers are facing dismissal after they embarked on a wildcat strike last week demanding a 6% wage increase and bonuses from 2020.
[BREAKING NEWS]: Police fire rubber bullets to quell tensions as Putco bus drivers continue to protest at Putcoton in Johannesburg. pic.twitter.com/GCVAUCENuWEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 7, 2022
The bus company gave the drivers a 5pm ultimatum to return to work this week or face disciplinary action.
Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said the company was processing termination letters: “The company is pushing on in terms of its disciplinary action. We gave workers who were striking unlawfully, to make representations in terms of why they should not be fired. We understand that there are some who have made those submissions and others have not.”
But drivers said that were not backing down despite being issued dismissal letters by the employer.
Frustrated by the ultimatum given to them by their employer, bus drivers vowed to return to Putcoton on Thursday as they piled rocks and burning tyres - which sent huge plumes of smoke into the sky.
Tension ran high as protesting bus drivers clashed with police outside the gates of the Putcoton offices after the protesters refused to allow staff to leave the depot.
Putco Bus drivers have blocked the gates outside Putcoton. Members are demanding a 6% wage increase and a bonus promised to them back in 2020. #PutcoStrike pic.twitter.com/1yvaX77K1pEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 7, 2022
It is unclear when over 20,000 commuters in Johannesburg and Pretoria will be able to use the bus service.
Police have confirmed to Eyewitness News that more law enforcement officials were expected to be deployed to the area on Thursday.
Meanwhile, drivers said job or no job, they want their bonuses.