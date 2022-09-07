Putco processes dismissal letters of striking staff following clash with police

A handful of disgruntled drivers were burning tyres and blocking the entrance of the Putcoton offices on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Putco bus service is adamant about pushing ahead with the dismissal of hundreds of employees following an unprotected strike at its Johannesburg depot.

Earlier on Wednesday, police have fired rubber bullets at the company's protesting bus drivers.

At least 1,000 bus drivers are facing dismissal after they embarked on a wildcat strike last week demanding a 6% wage increase and bonuses from 2020.