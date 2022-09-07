Putco: No end end in sight to wildcat strike

Bus company Putco said its services won’t be back up and running on Wednesday as drivers continue with their unprotected strike.

At least 1,000 Putco employees are facing dismissal after they embarked on a wildcat strike last week demanding a 6% wage increase.

The strike, which is still ongoing, has left commuters in Soweto and Pretoria high and dry, forcing them to make alternative commuting plans.

It has prompted Putco to turn to the courts, which last week granted the company an interdict.

Speaking to 702’s Africa Melane on Wednesday morning, Putco spokesperson, Lindokuhle Xulu, said there still appeared to be no end in sight.

"Unfortunately, there is no end in sight for those that are embarking on an illegal strike because as I speak to you, I'm seeing some reports that they have in fact returned to some of the bases of our business unit, the Putco depots and they are essentially doing what they did yesterday, which was to blockade, to burn tires and stop some of the workers who are not on-site from entering some of our facilities," Xulu said.

Putco said that it was working to resolve the issues at play and the striking workers had now been issued with notices of intention to dismiss them.

"Today we are still in the process, remember that these workers have been issued with the notice of an intention to be dismissed, meaning that they have until today, which is around 5pm, to make those representations and submit them in a written form. After those considerations, then we will then be able to know who is employed by Putco and who is not. And, therefore, we will be able to tally exactly what kind of service we will be able to offer in the next coming days and be able to come up with a plan immediately for the next couple of weeks."