PowerBall results: Tuesday, 6 September 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 6 September 2022:
PowerBall: 02, 08, 26, 31, 34 PB: 05
PowerBall Plus: 18, 20, 39, 41, 46 PB: 15
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
