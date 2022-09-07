Police fire rubber bullets at protesting Putco bus drivers demanding wage hike A handful of disgruntled drivers were burning tyres and blocking the entrance of the Putcoton offices on Wednesday. Putco

Public Utility Transport Corporation JOHANNESBURG - Police have fired rubber bullets at protesting Public Utility Transport Corporation (Putco) bus drivers in Johannesburg. A handful of disgruntled drivers were burning tyres and blocking the entrance of the Putcoton offices on Wednesday. At least 1,000 bus drivers are facing dismissal after they embarked on a wildcat strike last week demanding a 6% wage increase and bonuses from 2020. [BREAKING NEWS]: Police fire rubber bullets to quell tensions as Putco bus drivers continue to protest at Putcoton in Johannesburg. pic.twitter.com/GCVAUCENuW EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 7, 2022

The bus company gave the drivers a 5pm ultimatum to return to work this week or face disciplinary action.

But drivers said that were not backing down despite being issued dismissal letters by the employer.

Frustrated by the ultimatum given to them by their employer, bus drivers vowed to return to Putcoton on Thursday as they piled rocks and burning tyres - which sent huge plumes of smoke into the sky.

Tension ran high as protesting bus drivers clashed with police outside the gates of the Putcoton offices after the protesters refused to allow staff to leave the depot.