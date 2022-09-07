On this day: Desmond Tutu becomes first black leader of CT Anglican Church

On this day in 1986, cleric and anti-apartheid activist, Desmond Tutu had been ordained as Cape Town’s Anglican archbishop.

CAPE TOWN - Wednesday marks exactly 30 years since 28 African National Congress (ANC) supporters and one soldier were killed in what’s known as the Bhisho Massacre that took place in 1992.

At the time, thousands of protesters, led by now-President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ronnie Kasrils - among others - demanded an end to the then Ciskei’s military government before soldiers opened fire indiscriminately just 18 months before historical elections.

The significant date on the South African calendar also resonates with a struggle icon.

