MPs take Prasa to task over ‘perennial underspending’ affecting the poor

Prasa briefed Parliament’s standing committee on appropriations on Wednesday about the continuing underspending on capital infrastructure projects to bring trains back to full operation.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament (MPs) have taken the Passenger Railway Agency of South Africa (Prasa) to task for what they call “perennial underspending” which affected mostly the poor.

The agency said corruption over the years contributed to underspending on key projects.

Standing committee on appropriations chairperson Sfiso Buthelezi said the failure to spend allocated funds would ultimately affect the poorest.

He said it also affected the country’s economy: “Leaving money in the bank doesn’t help in kickstarting the economy. The president has identified infrastructure as a very important pillar in us trying to kickstart the economy.”

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the agency had been hollowed out over the years: “Corruption that was unearthed by the various investigations including the Public Protector and the SIU exacerbated the challenge.”

He said the fund allocation would increase to R13.5 billion over the medium term, as the company had to catch up.