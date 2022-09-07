Minister Didiza welcomes agriculture sector's growth in Q2 of 2022

Agriculture and agro-processing exports amounted to R51 billion, up by 12% from the first quarter of 2022, during this period, with the top exports in terms of value including citrus, maize; apples and pears; and wine and grapes among others.

JOHANNESBURG - Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza has welcomed the growth in the sector over the second quarter of 2022.

Agriculture and agro-processing exports amounted to R51 billion, up by 12% from the first quarter of 2022, during this period, with the top exports in terms of value including citrus, maize; apples and pears; and wine and grapes among others.

Says the minister, importantly we’ve maintained a presence in all strategic markets.

"The African continent remained the largest agricultural export market for South Africa in the second quarter of this year, accounting for 35% in value terms. Asia was the second largest region, accounting for 28% of the exports, with the EU holding the third position with a 21% share in the total exports in value terms," said her spokesperson, Reggie Ngcobo.

The minister has said she'll continue to seek widening export markets for South Africa.

"The sector has indicated its interest in broadening its presence in Japan, China, India, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, the Philippines and South Korea."