Meyiwa murder trial: State's first witness, sgt Thabo Mosia, concludes testimony

PRETORIA - The first State witness in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has wrapped up five months of testimony by conceding that the scene of the soccer star's murder was not handled properly by police.

Sergeant Thabo Mosia finally completed his testimony in the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday.

Mosia was introduced to the court on 25 April 2022 when he first took the witness stand.

He was the first forensic police officer on the scene of Meyiwa's murder in October 2014.

Meyiwa was shot at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus in what the State believes was a robbery.

Five men are being tried for the crime.

Mosia has faced gruelling cross-examination on his work in processing the scene of Meyiwa’s murder.

On Wednesday, right before the end of his re-examination, he made an important concession.

“I would say the crime scene was not conducted properly in relation to the times that I calculated and that raised some questions to me.”

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela thanked Mosia for his contribution bidding him well on his journey to recovery following a recent back operation.

