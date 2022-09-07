Martha Ngoye's disciplinary hearing won't be conducted in the media - Prasa

Ngoye is one of the officials who spoke out against the multi-billion rand Swifambo and Siyangena contracts.

JOHANNESBURG - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said that it would not be conducting the disciplinary hearing of suspended legal head and whistleblower, Martha Ngoye, in the media.

It has since been set aside and declared invalid by the courts.

She’s also been credited with having helped to stop a R1 billion investment with VBS Mutual Bank in the months before its collapse.

The state rail agency’s comments come in the wake of recent comments that Ngoye made in the media, about the victimisation she said that she had experienced.

In response, Prasa has said that it had noted her remarks and allegations.

The group’s spokesperson, Andiswa Makanda: "While it would be desirable for us to respond to the allegations, it would be prudent for us to not conduct her disciplinary hearing in the media. At the appropriate time, we will be able to provide a comprehensive response to some of the allegations she has made publicly."

Makanda has, however, maintained that the disciplinary action that Ngoye was facing was in line with the recommendations of the Zondo Commission, where she testified and made similar claims.

"The Zondo commission of inquiry did not make any findings of victimisation, but instead the commission recommended the investigations and possible prosecution of those who were involved in the appointment of Swifambo, which includes Ms Ngoye. Ms Ngoye has been charged with serious misconduct relating to her role in the appointment of Swifambo for the provision of locomotives, amongst other things. She will be appearing before an independent chairperson appointed by an independent body."