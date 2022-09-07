MALAIKA MAHLATSI: The ANC’s obsession with names signals death of ideas

OPINION

John F Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States of America, once remarked about ideas: “a man may die, nations may rise and fall, but an idea lives on. Ideas have endurance without death”. The sentiment that ideas are enduring has been expressed by many a philosopher, cementing its profundity. Indeed, there is nothing as powerful as an idea. And perhaps more than this, nothing as powerful as an idea whose time has come – to quote French Romantic writer, Victor Hugo. Throughout history, ideas have been the foundation on which nations are built. Good ideas have led to revolutions that changed the world. The idea of an independent Africa gave birth to protracted liberation struggles that played an important role in freeing the continent from the death grip of colonialism. Bad ideas have also changed the world. The idea that the Aryan race is superior to all others led to the Holocaust in which millions of Jews were killed – and continues to influence the rise of right-wing movements across the world. Kennedy was largely correct; except he did not reflect on how the very rise and fall of nations always stems from ideas.

This past weekend, as news broke about the imminent resignation of Gauteng Premier David Makhura, I found myself thinking about the value of ideas. Over the past few months, the African National Congress (ANC) has been holding regional and provincial conferences in preparation for the 55th national conference scheduled for December. The road to many of these conferences was marred by internal fighting and cases of the organisation being taken to court by its own members. In most cases, this was done to interdict conferences. The interdicting of conferences has become something of a tradition in the ANC. One can almost guarantee that one of the warring factions, usually the one without enough numbers to win conference, will interdict it. If the interdict is denied, one can almost guarantee that the next step is to take the organisation to court to challenge the outcome of the conference.

The in-fighting that happens at conferences is precipitated by very intense lobbying for slates. While the 54th national conference and other conferences before it has resolved that the ANC must annihilate slate politics, the reality is that slates have become deeply entrenched in the ANC. Some analysists have argued that the outcome of the Gauteng provincial conference in which the top five leadership is comprised of individuals from different slates marks the beginning of the end of slate politics. Such analysis is not only premature but it is also not supported by the facts of other provincial and regional conferences in which slates made clean sweeps. Lobbying is an intensive process and happens both inside and outside the ANC. Lobbyists not only sell the names of preferred candidates to the organisation’s branches, but they also sell the names to the broader society. And herein lies the problem.

The ANC has become far more invested in selling names than it is in selling meaningful ideas. Towards its conferences, social media was bombarded with posters and campaigns for slates. After its conferences, we are yet again discussing names of who will take over the reigns from premiers who are being removed. The dominant discussion right now is anchored on which two names will be recommended for the next premier of the Gauteng Province. Both the media and the ANC membership is discussing this. In all the noise, no one is speaking about the ideas that can bring about meaningful changes in a province that is the nerve-centre of the regional economy. What is the idea for dealing with the immigrant question that is tearing the province asunder? What is the idea for resolving the cost of living crisis that is deepening urban poverty? What is the idea for ensuring food security amid the escalating Russo-Ukrainian war that has plunged the developing world into a crisis of lack of access to basic food commodities? What is the idea for funding an energy mix to ensure energy security at a time when rolling blackouts are devastating the economy and expected to continue into the summer? What is the idea for the integration of public transport? What is the idea for dealing with the scourge of homelessness? What is the idea for responding to urban land hunger?

None of these questions, or any others about ideas, dominate discourse in the ANC. Just months before its national policy conference, even some of its own members do not have a clue what ideas the organisation is putting forth to the world. And certainly, none of us ordinary members of society are hearing anything about the ideas that the organisation is proposing for dealing with the prevailing material conditions and challenges that we are confronted with in the country. Instead, we are being bombarded with talks about names of who will emerge in the national conference, who has emerged in a provincial and regional conference, and who must replace a premier. It is all about names and positions - nothing about ideas.

Many have reflected on how the ANC is facing an existential crisis as a result of the haemorrhaging of electoral support and internal fighting. While these are certainly key factors, it is in fact the organisation’s death of ideas that is its biggest undoing. When an organisation becomes too invested in names and positions, and not in ideas that will preserve it to posterity, it designs its own coffin. With time, everything it has ever represented will be lying at the bottom of a grave – forgotten. The ANC, if it is serious about halting its steep descent, must first and foremost return to the age of developing ideas that become embedded in society. Real power is defined not by electoral success, but by the hegemony of ideas. Without this hegemony, the ANC’s rich history and legacy of ideas will be relegated to the dustbin of history.