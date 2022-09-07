Local derbies to kick off DStv Diski Challenge's ninth season

The DStv Diski Challenge has become an integral part of the South African football landscape since its inception in 2014. It has established itself as a necessary and vital step in the development of players’ careers from amateur ranks to the professional level.

JOHANNNESBURG - The ninth season of the Premier Soccer League (PSL)'s reserves league, the DStv Diski Challenge, kicks off this weekend, with a festival of local derbies set to take place on 10 and 11 September.

The new season will kick off with the competition’s defending champions, Stellenbosch FC, taking on Cape Town City on Saturday at 10:00; this is followed by Golden Arrows playing against AmaZulu at 12:00. On Sunday, the capital city’s rivals SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns will battle for supremacy before the Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates round off the weekend’s encounters.

All four matches will be played at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, Durban.

The DStv Diski Challenge has become an integral part of the South African football landscape since its inception in 2014. It has established itself as a necessary and vital step in the development of players’ careers from amateur ranks to the professional level.



The league has also helped by getting an increasing number of youth products to move up to the Premiership quicker than in previous years. Recently, SuperSport United’s 17-year-old Neo Rapoo and Cape Town City’s 16-year-old Luphumlo Sifumba, made their first team debuts.

"Our partnership with the PSL has always been about the systematic development of the country’s next generation of players from an early age and to help create a talent pipeline for the Premier Soccer League and junior national team," said Collen Dlamini, group executive for corporate affairs at MultiChoice.

This season’s DStv Diski Challenge will provide an added incentive for U17 and U20 players who will be looking to impress national team coaches as they seek to qualify for the respective World Cups taking place in 2023.

Entry into the stadium over the weekend is free but fans must be in possession of a match ticket which can be collected at the stadium’s ticket office on Friday between 13:00 and 18:00.