Judge explains why he allowed use of statement from deceased cop in Meyiwa trial

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela allowed the use of a statement from a deceased police officer in cross-examination on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The presiding judge in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has spoken of conspiracies and public perception in his reasoning when considering the admissibility of hearsay evidence.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela allowed the use of a statement from a deceased police officer in cross-examination on Tuesday.

The State’s first witness, Sergeant Thabo Mosia, returned to the stand on Tuesday.

Five men are accused of the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo, who is representing Fisokuhle Ntuli, argued that using the statement by now deceased Brigadier Jonas Ndlovu was in the public interest because it contained statements that contradicted Sergeant Thabo Mosia’s version of events.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela granted the application.

"Not doing or not allowing that may well come across as an endeavour to trip aspects under the carpet that are relevant for purposes of the incident that is a subject of this trial," the judge said.

Mosia returns to the witness stand on Wednesday morning for further cross-examination.