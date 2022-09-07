Government concerned by Q2 GDP figures

Statistics South Africa released the latest GDP figures on Tuesday, which showed negative trends.

CAPE TOWN - The government says it is concerned by the latest growth domestic product figures for the second quarter of this year, which showed a decrease of 0.7%, after two consecutive quarters of positive growth.

Statistics South Africa released the latest GDP figures on Tuesday, which showed negative trends.

It said the agriculture and manufacturing sectors of the economy suffered a 7.7% and a 5.9% decrease, respectively.

The government says it’s important to put the conditions of the second quarter into perspective, saying it was a period that was impacted by several factors that contributed to the contraction of the GDP.

It says these include power cuts, the floods in KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape, the higher cost of living and inflation.

As noted by Stats SA, it says manufacturing is the largest industry in KwaZulu-Natal and the damage caused and disruptions to logistics and supply chains, decreased national manufacturing output by 5,9%.

It says South Africa, like many countries around the world, experienced increases in the prices of food, housing, and fuel, which were events beyond the control of government.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said that there were signs that the economy was on the road to recovery and the latest employment figures were evidence that the government’s plan was bearing fruit.

He said that the latest results published by Stats SA showed that 648,000 jobs were created between the first and the second quarters of 2022.