Fuel price decrease will have positive knock-on effect for economy - economist

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists can breathe a sigh of relief as Wednesday sees the biggest fuel price drop since 2020.

The Department of Minerals and Energy announced early this week that domestic fuel prices will be reduced effective from today.

The latest decrease represents a second successive month of drops for fuel in the country, bringing both grades of petrol down by R2.04 cents.

"Impending fuel price decrease is great news for South African consumers. Eight percent across the board for petrol is going to put more money back into the pockets of whether you are working class and it will have a positive knock-on effect in terms of other prices in regards to transport and food and in general the economy," said economist Dale McKinley.