Former director of Regiments Capital, Eric Wood, wants bail conditions relaxed

Wood was arrested in May and stands accused, alongside nine others, of a string of corruption charges related to the R93 million graft case over a Transnet locomotives deal.

JOHANNESBURG - The former director of Gupta-linked Regiments Capital and one of the accused in the R93 million graft case over a Transnet locomotives deal, Eric Wood, wants his bail conditions relaxed.

Wood was arrested in May and stands accused, alongside nine others, of a string of corruption charges.

The list includes contravening the Public Finance Management Act, fraud, corruption and money laundering.

The case relates to the now notorious 1,064 locomotives deal.

It was last in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court last week when it was postponed to 14 October.

But Wood is expected to make a return on Wednesday to apply for the relaxation of his bail conditions.

The Investigating Directorate first swooped on alleged Gupta fixer, Kuben Moodley, last September.

Then in May, Eric Wood has arrested, alongside Regiments director, Daniel Roy, and former Transnet executives Siyabonga Gama, Garry Pita and Phetolo Ramosebudi as well.

Former Transnet chief executive officer Brian Molefe and chief financial officer Anoj Singh, together with Regiments directors Niven Pillay and Litha Nyhonyha, were then also arrested last week.

And more arrests are expected.

In the meantime, the accused are all out on bail, which has been set at various amounts, with Wood’s set at R250, 000.

Their bail is also subject to various conditions, including not interfering with witnesses, reporting to their local police station, and they’ve had to hand over their passports.

Wood is, however, expected to make representations on Wednesday on why his bail conditions should be relaxed.