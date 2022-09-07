Forensic officer concedes delays might have compromised Meyiwa murder scene

Mosia was back on the witness stand on Wednesday morning for cross-examination by the defence and re-examination by the State.

PRETORIA - The forensic police officer, Thabo Mosia, who processed the scene of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder has made concessions on his handling of the crime scene.

The five men accused of Meyiwa’s 2014 murder were also in the dock on Wednesday.

The former Bafana Bafana captain was killed in what the State believes was a robbery at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo.

During cross-examination, Mosia was questioned by the lawyer of one of the accused, Zandile Mshololo, about a statement he wrote in 2014 in relation to Meyiwa’s murder scene.

“The incident of the murder scene was reported four hours later, and the crime scene address was not yet known. [At] the time it was reported to me, instead, I was told to go to hospital," he explained.

“All delays before reporting the matter to relevant role players might have compromised the murder crime scene, true or false?” Mshololo asked.

“That is correct,” replied Mosia.

Lawyer for accused one to four TT Thobane also put it to Mosia that the envelope that he put the hat he found on the scene was not sealed.

To that, Mosia said: “It was sealed, my only mistake was not taking a picture of it after I had sealed it.”

The trial continues.

