Extension of Zimbabwean exemption permits not because of lawsuits - Motsoaledi

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that the extension of the Zimbabwean exemptions permits had nothing to do with a series of lawsuits that were launched against the ministry.

The minister announced last week that the applications for the permits would be extended by another six months.

This follows Motsoaledi's initial announcement last year not to extend the exemption granted to Zimbabwean nationals, which resulted in court action by civil organisations.

Speaking on the Aubrey Masango Show on Tuesday night, Motsoaledi said that the court battle was still ongoing.

"Those court cases are still going ahead, by the way. We are sitting next month. These extensions, they are still going ahead and we are still preparing. Just today, day my DG was sending an affidavit... there's an exchange of affidavits and all that so, no, not at all. We are defending every inch of our decision, this one was the particular advice of the people who are going to do the work," Motsoaledi said.

The minister said that the advisory committee that recommended the extension said that the initial December deadline was impossible.

"They simply say the amount of work that is awaiting them, especially seeing that out of the 178,000 people that apply, only 9,000 applied for waivers. When they start coming in, how did they do them, how many hours they need for each, their calculation brought them to the belief that they need six months and that the remaining three months it won't happen," the minister said.