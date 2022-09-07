[WATCH] Who is next in line to lead the ANC?

The governing party will hold its 55th national elective conference in December, where the incumbent, Cyril Ramaphosa, is set to seek a second term.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress has put on ice its nomination process that was due to start on 7 September 2022.

The governing party will hold its 55th national elective conference in December, where the incumbent, Cyril Ramaphosa, is set to seek a second term.

WATCH: Who is next in line to lead the ANC?