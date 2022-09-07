Expect power cuts to continue into the weekend, warns Eskom

The power utility on Tuesday announced the implementation of stage 2 power cuts between 4pm and 10 pm last night. From Wednesday until Saturday, it's being implemented from 5am until 10pm every day.

CAPE TOWN - Power cuts are back and Eskom has warned that South Africans can expect the rolling blackouts to continue into the weekend.

The power utility on Tuesday announced the implementation of stage 2 power cuts between 4pm and 10 pm last night.

READ: How to check your load shedding schedule

From Wednesday until Saturday, it's being implemented from 5am until 10pm every day.

#PowerAlert1



Loadshedding will be implemented at 16:00 until 22:00 tonight; thereafter loadshedding will be

implemented daily at 05:00 22:00 until Saturday pic.twitter.com/YmgcoI3roP Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 6, 2022

Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "The load shedding has been caused by a shortage of generation capacity owing to breakdowns and delays in returning some generating units to service. Eskom, therefore, urges all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly."

Mantshantsha said that the breakdown of a generation unit at Arnot, Duvha, Kendal, Medupi and Tutuka power stations, as well as delays in returning a unit to service at Hendrina power station had exacerbated capacity constraints.

Over the weekend, unit 2 of the Koeberg nuclear power station tripped during routine testing of the control rod system.

The process to return the unit to service is under way.