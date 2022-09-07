Go

Expect power cuts to continue into the weekend, warns Eskom

The power utility on Tuesday announced the implementation of stage 2 power cuts between 4pm and 10 pm last night. From Wednesday until Saturday, it's being implemented from 5am until 10pm every day.

Image: © sudiptabhowmick/123rf.com
07 September 2022 07:48

CAPE TOWN - Power cuts are back and Eskom has warned that South Africans can expect the rolling blackouts to continue into the weekend.

From Wednesday until Saturday, it's being implemented from 5am until 10pm every day.

Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "The load shedding has been caused by a shortage of generation capacity owing to breakdowns and delays in returning some generating units to service. Eskom, therefore, urges all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly."

Mantshantsha said that the breakdown of a generation unit at Arnot, Duvha, Kendal, Medupi and Tutuka power stations, as well as delays in returning a unit to service at Hendrina power station had exacerbated capacity constraints.

Over the weekend, unit 2 of the Koeberg nuclear power station tripped during routine testing of the control rod system.

The process to return the unit to service is under way.

