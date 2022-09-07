Eskom recovers R30m unlawfully paid to ex-CEO Brian Molefe's pension fund

The R30 million was paid into the pension and provident fund in 2016.

DURBAN - Eskom said that it had fully recovered the funds which were unlawfully paid to its former CEO, Brian Molefe.

But, in July this year, the Pretoria High Court reaffirmed a 2018 High Court judgment which compelled him to pay back the money.

On Wednesday morning, the power utility confirmed that funds had been paid back.

Eskom has recovered the R30 million unlawfully paid for Brian Molefes pension benefit to the Eskom Pension & Provident Fund pic.twitter.com/mBROfhUPSO Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 7, 2022

Molefe resigned late in 2016 and took early retirement from the utility, however, millions were at stake.

But the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the trade union Solidarity took the matter to court.

In January 2018, the North Gauteng High Court ordered the former CEO to pay back the millions used for his pension.

A ruling which was reinforced in July this year.

In a brief statement, Eskom confirmed that it fully recovered the R30 million and said that it would not be commenting any further on the matter.