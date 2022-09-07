Eskom recovers R30m unlawfully paid to ex-CEO Brian Molefe

The R30 million was paid into the pension and provident fund in 2016.

DURBAN - Eskom said that it had fully recovered the funds which were unlawfully paid to its former CEO, Brian Molefe.

But, in July this year, the Pretoria High Court reaffirmed a 2018 high court judgment which compelled him to pay back the money.

The power utility has confirmed the funds have been paid back.