E-hailing driver Abongile Mafalala was attacked with a spade & a rod, court told

Mafalala was killed in the Cape Town community of Parkwood at the end of May, after being accused of being behind abductions in the area.

CAPE TOWN - The Wynberg Magistrates Court has heard horrific details of e-hailing driver Abongile Mafalala’s final hours.

Eleven of the slain drivers’ suspected killers appeared in the dock on Tuesday.

The prosecution presented a timeline of events leading up to Mafalala’s murder.

State advocate, Kepler Uys, said that the lead accused was the first person on the scene and was also identified by his co-accused as the instigator.

The court heard how Mafalala was attacked with an iron rod, a spade and a wooden pole.

According to Uys, the father of the lead accused urged him to stop the attack and to rather escort Mafalala to the police station.

The State said that there was no basis for the killing and asked the court to deny bail.

The case has been remanded until 4 October.