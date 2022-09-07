Despite being able to keep lights on, CT mayor keen to see end to power cuts

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that the city was able to keep the electricity on this week while the rest of the country struggles with stage two power cuts until the weekend.

That's thanks to the local Steenbras hydroelectric power plant, which is able to mitigate two stages of power cuts.

The city is also searching for its preferred bidder for a 300-megawatt IPP tender.

"The City of Cape Town is very pleased to be able to confirm that we are able to protect Cape Town customers from 2 stages of load shedding, which means that there will be no load shedding today [Tuesday] or tomorrow [Wednesday] so long as national load shedding stays on stage 2."