Despite being able to keep lights on, CT mayor keen to see end to power cuts
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that the city was able to keep the electricity on this week while the rest of the country struggles with stage two power cuts until the weekend.
That's thanks to the local Steenbras hydroelectric power plant, which is able to mitigate two stages of power cuts.
The city is also searching for its preferred bidder for a 300-megawatt IPP tender.
"The City of Cape Town is very pleased to be able to confirm that we are able to protect Cape Town customers from 2 stages of load shedding, which means that there will be no load shedding today [Tuesday] or tomorrow [Wednesday] so long as national load shedding stays on stage 2."
Load-shedding update 6 September 2022
Eskoms Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 16:00.
City customers
Tuesday 6 September 2022
Stage 0 - No load-shedding
Wednesday 7 September 2022
Stage 0 - No load-shedding
Updates to follow.
Reduce usage.#CTInfo pic.twitter.com/JZh8LjrzeF
The mayor said that with the latest news that South Africa's GDP wasn't growing, the city must work faster to end power cuts.
"That is why we are so passionate about ending load shedding in Cape Town and why this announcement of the return of national load shedding makes us even more eager and determined that we must do it as quickly as possible to end load shedding in Cape Town over time so we can get our economy growing."