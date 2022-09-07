Court concerned fraud accused Mhlathuze Water CEO may interfere with witnesses

Mthokozisi Duze is one of the accused in the matter involving Director-General Nonhlanhla Mkhize and four others. The matter is linked with tender fraud worth around R37 million.

DURBAN - There are concerns by the court that the suspended Mhlathuze Water board CEO Mthokozisi Duze may interfere with witnesses in his tender fraud case.

On Tuesday, he briefly appeared before the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court and was denied bail.

Duze looked visibly shocked and angry when he learned that he was denied bail by the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

All his other co-accused, including the director-general in the KwaZulu-Natal premier’s office, Mkhize, are out on bail.

But in his case, the court indicated that he had failed to convince it to grant him bail.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.

"The court found that in his affidavit or his application for bail, he did not prove or did not convince the court enough that he would not interfere with witnesses."

An investigation found that Duze and Mhlathuze Water's chief financial officer irregularly appointed a service provider which was then paid over a million rand without following proper process.