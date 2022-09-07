Court agrees to relax Gutpa associate Eric Wood’s bail conditions

Wood is the former director of Gupta-linked Regiments Capital and one of the accused in the R93 million graft case in the now-notorious 1,064 locomotives deal.

JOHANNESBURG - The Palm Ridge Magistrates Court has agreed to relax Eric Wood’s bail so he can travel overseas later this month.



Wood is the former director of Gupta-linked Regiments Capital and one of the accused in the R93 million graft case in the now-notorious 1,064 locomotives deal.

He was arrested earlier this year and released on bail of R250,000 on the condition that he hand over his passport.

On Wednesday though, he moved an application to have his passport returned so he can travel to visit family later this month.

Wood argued that he wanted to travel to Spain to visit his parents, who were elderly and unwell, and said were unable to travel themselves.

ALSO READ:

He also said he wanted to visit his only daughter in the United Kingdom.

The State opposed his application with its main reason being that he has two passports, one South African and one British and that monitoring his movements would become “extremely difficult”.

Magistrate Brian Nemavhidi ultimately found that if Wood wanted to flee the country and evade his trial, he had every opportunity to do having been aware of his looming arrest for years.

He ruled in Wood’s favour, saying it was in the interest of justice that his bail conditions be relaxed.

The State has now asked the court to order that the curator of Wood’s assets, which are under preservation, put up additional funds as security so if he did not return to South Africa, they would be forfeited.

The court proceedings adjourned for the defence to take instructions on this.