Chelsea sack manager Thomas Tuchel

LONDON - Chelsea on Wednesday sacked manager Thomas Tuchel just seven games into the season following a chastening 1-0 Champions League defeat at Dinamo Zagreb.

The London club said in a statement they had "parted company" with the German, who led them to Champions League glory in 2021 and the Club World Cup crown earlier this year.

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club," Chelsea said in a statement.

"Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here."