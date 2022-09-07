Calvinia police investigating murder of woman found on field

The victim’s severely ravaged body was discovered by children playing in the field late on Monday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Calvinia police say they're investigating the murder of a 31-year-old woman.

Two suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the killing.

police spokesperson, Olebogeng Tawana: "The victim sustained head injuries. It is alleged that the victim was last seen on Saturday, the third of September 2022, between 10pm and midnight at a house in Calvinia."