Calvinia police investigating murder of woman found on field

The victim’s severely ravaged body was discovered by children playing in the field late on Monday afternoon.

Police discovered the body of a woman in a field in Calvinia on 5 September 2022. Picture: SAPS
07 September 2022 12:12

CAPE TOWN - Calvinia police say they're investigating the murder of a 31-year-old woman.

Two suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the killing.

police spokesperson, Olebogeng Tawana: "The victim sustained head injuries. It is alleged that the victim was last seen on Saturday, the third of September 2022, between 10pm and midnight at a house in Calvinia."

