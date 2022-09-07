Arrest warrant issued for Makgabo Manamela after Life Esidimeni inquest no-show

The warrant of arrest was stayed until next Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court has issued a warrant of arrest for former Gauteng Health director Makgabo Manamela after she failed to show up at the Life Esidimeni inquest on Wednesday morning.

The warrant of arrest was stayed until next Wednesday.

Proceedings at the inquest hearings hit a snag on Monday when Manamela sought a week-long postponement, which the court declined.

Manamela failed to return to court on Tuesday and on Wednesday.

Judge Jowie Teffo issued the warrant as a last resort to compel Manamela to testify at the Life Esidimeni inquest.

Manamela’s lawyers told the court that she was indisposed, complaining of ear and headache.

Her lawyers returned with a doctor’s note on Wednesday morning, which books the former health director off until next Tuesday.

Lawyers representing other witnesses called on the court to issue a suspended warrant of arrest.

A frustrated Judge Teffo agreed, which means Manamela must show up for court next week Wednesday, or face arrest.

"The court can still authorise a warrant of arrest, even when the medical certificate has been handed in because it is not conclusive proof that the witness is so ill until evidence is heard that will substantiate what is contained in the medical certificate."

Manamela is among three health officials that are yet to account for the deaths of more than 140 mental health patients in Gauteng.