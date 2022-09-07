ANC's Snuki Zikalala: Political considerations can never trump the rule of law

He said that the law must prevail, as he called on his own comrades in the ANC to propose leaders who were ethical and credible ahead of the party’s much-anticipated December national conference.

JOHANNESBURG - As allegations of wrongdoing against senior members of the African National Congress (ANC) pile up in the public eye, Veterans League president, Snuki Zikalala, said that political considerations could never trump the rule of law.

ANC branches are the kingmakers, with the new leaders set to usher in the general elections in 2024.

Zweli Mkhize, Ace Magashule, Nomvula Mokonyane, Enoch Gondongwana and the list goes on…

These are just some ANC leaders who’ve allegedly found themselves on the wrong side of the law.

Some in the party believe that with nominations kicking off, those outside the Ramaphosa camp could find themselves in hot water.

South Africa has seen its state machinery enter into the murky world of politics amid contestation in the governing party.

Zikalala dismissed claims of random arrests, while at the same time insisting that the ANC can no longer afford to be seen as sympathetic to the corrupt.

Zikalala added that the controversial step aside resolution must be enshrined in the party’s constitution.

ANC branches were meant to begin the nomination processes on Wednesday but the party has postponed it.

Eyewitness News understands that the party will hold a special national executive committee meeting this weekend to approve a membership audit of all members and branches. The special NEC is expected to sit on Sunday and the nomination process is likely to open sometime next week.