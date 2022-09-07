ANC postpones start of nomination process for national leaders

Eyewitness News understands that the party will hold a special national executive committee meeting this weekend to approve a membership audit of all members and branches.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has put on ice its nomination process that was due to start on Wednesday.

The special NEC is expected to sit on Sunday and the nomination process is likely to open sometime next week.

The governing party will hold its 55th national elective conference in December, where the incumbent, Cyril Ramaphosa, is set to seek a second term.