ANC leaders should be fit for purpose and not self-serving - Zikalala

African National Congress (ANC) Veterans League president Snuki Zikalala said that unity and renewal must be paramount in the minds of ANC members at branch level.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Veterans League president Snuki Zikalala said that unity and renewal must be paramount in the minds of ANC members at branch level.

This is as they start nominating party leaders.

The governing party will hold its 55th national elective conference in December, where the incumbent Cyril Ramaphosa is set to seek a second term

Unity and renewal were declared the cornerstones of the governing party at its 2017 conference, however, with just three months to go, many argue that the cornerstones were on shaky ground as the ANC continues losing electoral support.

December’s gathering will be the ANC's highest decision-making body – not only will new leaders be elected but issues affecting both the country and the party will come under sharp focus.

Veterans league president Snuki Zikalala said that branches, which kick off nominations for new national leaders on Wednesday, must think of ethical and credible leadership throughout this process.

"[They] should be leaders who are fit for purpose, should be leaders who are interested in civil society and not serving themselves and their families," Zikalala said.

Zikalala said that while the ANC had turned a corner, as far as the make-up of both its disciplinary and appeals committees were concerned, ill-discipline had been rife, including constant insults directed at ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

"We should not beg individuals to stay in the organisation. It is a voluntary organisation and a voluntary organisation has to subscribe to the rules and regulations."

The veterans league is yet to get its own house in order, with only one province electing new leaders and eight others set for task teams.