Zuma launches private prosecution against adv Downer for 'leaking' medical note

Last year, Zuma opened a criminal case against Downer for "leaking" a medical note from his military doctor to the News24 journalist Karyn Maughan.

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma has officially launched a private prosecution against the lead prosecutor in his arms deal trial, State advocate Billy Downer.

Last year, Zuma opened a criminal case against Downer for "leaking" a medical note from his military doctor to the News24 journalist Karyn Maughan.

This is despite the fact that his own lawyers had filed the note with the court as part of an application to postpone his case due to his ill health at the time.

ALSO READ:

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in April announced its decision not to prosecute Downer.

But an unwavering Zuma and his legal team had previously hinted that they were planning on instituting a private prosecution.

The NPA’s Mthunzi Mhaga confirmed Downer was on Monday served with a summons to appear in court on charges of contravening the NPA Act.

Maughan, too, has been served.

Mhaga said they stood by Downer: “The NPA and its leadership fully support advocate Downer as we believe these charges are baseless and without merit and only designed to intimidate him in the prosecution of Mr Zuma."

Mhaga added that Downer would remain on the case: “Mr Downer will continue to lead the prosecution team in the Thales-Zuma trial as we believe he has prosecutorial integrity and professionalism, which speaks for itself.”

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Another round in Zuma’s fight to remove Downer from arms deal case