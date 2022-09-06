Rugby World Cup Sevens: Cecil Afrika vows to show up for Blitzboks

For the Blitzboks, they seem to be focused ahead of the rugby showpiece, they were training at Rondebosch Boys High on Tuesday morning going through their various drills with coach Neil Powell at the helm of it all.

CAPE TOWN - Sevens rugby fever has certainly hit Cape Town, everywhere you look you’ll see teams in their national colours out on the various practice fields around the city - from Rondebosch Boys High to Hamilton’s Rugby Club - it’s all hands on deck for the upcoming Rugby World Cup Sevens, kicking off on Friday, 9 September.

The Blitzboks seem to be focused ahead of the rugby showpiece. They were training at Rondebosch Boys High on Tuesday morning going through their various drills with coach Neil Powell at the helm of it all.

They are preparing for their opening game on Friday evening against either Chile or Germany, who will battle it out in the round of 16.

Veteran sevens player Cecil Afrika is still the talk of the town though, making his return to the shortest format of the game after two years abroad where he was playing for Monaco in the Extenso Super Sevens league - as well as a stint in the USA.

Afrika said even though he had been in contact with Powell over the years, it was never official until very recently: “It’s a funny story, my fiance and I was actually on our way to our wedding venue to see the people and I got a phone call. I told coach Neil [Powell] just to give me five minutes to speak to my fiance and then we spoke about it.

“We came to the conclusion that I must grab this opportunity and I’m truly grateful. I’m still processing every day that I’m here.”

This will be Afrika’s second World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament due to injury.

He is slotting in after Dewald Human and Justin Geduld's injuries.

After being away from the ‘system’ - the setup the Blitzboks work in - for a couple of years, Afrika said his body was up for it: “I’ve been out of the team for about two years, but I’ve obviously followed the games over the season. It feels really good to be back although sometimes the process is a bit slower, I know what I want to do, but it does feel like my muscle memory is slowly coming back.”

The 2011 IRB International Sevens Player of the Year made it clear to the rest of the team that he came to serve them in whichever way is necessary: “I told the guys when I joined up, I told them I’m here to make sure I can commit to my role and responsibility whatever you guys need from me. Is it to bring water, is it to iron your t-shirt or bring you coffee, or bring you clothes?

“It’s to make sure we focus on the right things to make sure that we can be successful, wherever they need me, I’ll do that and make sure that I quickly learn as much as possible in terms of the detail of what is needed from me as a player.”

In terms of the World Cup, an event that only comes around every four years, it’s the first time the Sevens version is held on the African continent, and for the South Africans, it’s the last tournament they’ll have Powell as a coach.

“This is quite a special and unique and also emotional tournament. Obviously, it’s the World Cup and coach Neil [Powell] is finishing and it could be my last tournament.

“We are just trying to make sure that we soak up all the energy and make sure we focus on the right thing and hopefully we can send coach Neil off in a way that we want to as players. Really looking forward to this upcoming weekend, it will be really nice to play in front of our home crowd.”

Tickets are available via ticketmaster.co.za and, besides the rugby, there will be loads of entertainment and activations planned for the three days of the action at DHL Stadium.

Castle Lite, global partner and official sponsor of the Lite Side of Rugby World Cup 7s will have a one-of-a-kind fan village with entertainment featuring Youngsta CPT, Blxckie, Costa Tich and GoodLuck over the course of the weekend.

They will also be handing out spot prizes to the best costumes each day.

Emo Adams is also expected to perform during the tournament.

Whether one comes to bid farewell to Powell or see Afrika back in Bok colours or dress up and listen to music, there’s something for everyone at this year’s World Cup.