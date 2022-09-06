Uncle Waffles scores an international gig as host and DJ on BBC Radio 1

The 22-year-old Swaziland-born DJ announced that she would be a host at one of the biggest radio stations in the UK – BBC Radio 1.

JOHANNESBURG- In the wake of Amapiano taking the world by storm, DJ Uncle Waffles is sure to be at the top of the list.

She wrote: "Every Thursday night at 11 pm UK time and at midnight SA time, I will be your host on BBC Radio 1's residency."