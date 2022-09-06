Go

Uncle Waffles scores an international gig as host and DJ on BBC Radio 1

The 22-year-old Swaziland-born DJ announced that she would be a host at one of the biggest radio stations in the UK – BBC Radio 1.

Picture: Uncle Waffles. Credit: Instagram page - unclewaffles_
06 September 2022 13:56

JOHANNESBURG- In the wake of Amapiano taking the world by storm, DJ Uncle Waffles is sure to be at the top of the list.

She wrote: "Every Thursday night at 11 pm UK time and at midnight SA time, I will be your host on BBC Radio 1's residency."

BBCR1 has confirmed its residency line-up for the next three months, which starts this week. An electronic music residency will be held every month, featuring two DJs who will showcase the freshest, most influential and emerging sounds.

The line-up for the months of September, October and November is as follows:

September: Uncle Waffles & Ahadadream October: Helena Hauff & Eliza Rose November: Joseph Capriati & Skream

This is what her fans had to say about the news.

