Uncle Waffles scores an international gig as host and DJ on BBC Radio 1
The 22-year-old Swaziland-born DJ announced that she would be a host at one of the biggest radio stations in the UK – BBC Radio 1.
JOHANNESBURG- In the wake of Amapiano taking the world by storm, DJ Uncle Waffles is sure to be at the top of the list.
She wrote: "Every Thursday night at 11 pm UK time and at midnight SA time, I will be your host on BBC Radio 1's residency."
So proud to announce that I will be joining BBC RADIO 1s residency as a host where I will be shedding the spot light on the genre that changed my life; AMAPIANO and some of its hottest songs to date!Waffles (@unclewaffffles) August 31, 2022
Every Thursday night 11pm UK time & Midnight SA Time
: @bbc1radio pic.twitter.com/KJaGrv5l9g
BBCR1 has confirmed its residency line-up for the next three months, which starts this week. An electronic music residency will be held every month, featuring two DJs who will showcase the freshest, most influential and emerging sounds.
The line-up for the months of September, October and November is as follows:
September: Uncle Waffles & Ahadadream October: Helena Hauff & Eliza Rose November: Joseph Capriati & Skream
September 5, 2022
This is what her fans had to say about the news.
Unstoppable winning https://t.co/6sveT1ABTRJoyBeforeDeath (@u_gunman) September 5, 2022
Nah Zeus & Kai must host a management masterclass because damn they took this hun to the next level https://t.co/bTAUdpbcxMMo! (@MohJayyy1) September 5, 2022
Go bestieeee https://t.co/6eH6RoS4kh2xPlatinum Girl (@cooper_pabi) September 5, 2022
Its so dope watching you guys just leveling up infront of us . Just confirmation that anything can happen in a blink of an eye. https://t.co/7yJ42N2bAEEthereal (@MsZikhali) September 5, 2022