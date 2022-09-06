Palesa Moloi | Caleb Payne (11) became the first South African to be nominated for a 'Youth Oscar' for his role as Jetmir in the Netflix film 'Good Life'.

South African actor, Caleb Payne (11), cemented his name when he became the first South African actor to be nominated for an Oscar at the Young Artist Academy Awards, also known as the 'Youth Oscars'.

He made history when he became one of the nominees in the Feature Film Artist category for his role as Jetmir, an Albanian refugee in the 2021Netflix film Good Life.

_Good Life _is a film produced in Greece and Cape Town, South Africa by Bonnie Rodini. The film centers around a young woman in her 30s (portrayed by Erica Wessels) fleeing from Cape Town to Greece after a heartbreak where she becomes unlikely friends with a little boy (portrayed by Caleb Payne) that teaches her how to live a good life.

I am very blessed; God will take me on a path I need to go and everything else. Caleb Payne - on Capetalk Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Payne is known for his character in the _Netflix _film, The Kissing Booth 3.

However, he was not limited to films as he also made TV appearances in the drama series _Warrior _in Season 1 and 2 and as 'Liam' in the 2022 Resident Evil TV series.

The ceremony for the Young Artist Academy will take place on 2 October 2022 in Hollywood.

This article first appeared on 947 : Meet Cape Town's first 'Youth Oscar' nominee - Caleb Payne